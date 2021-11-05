This question as to whether Americans are feeling what the economic numbers show is at the heart of Biden’s challenge in the months leading up to the 2022 elections, when control of the House and Senate could possibly slip from the Democrats. It’s not enough for the president to highlight Friday’s employment report of 531,000 job gains and a 4.6% unemployment report in October, so long as the pandemic rages and shortages of basic goods ranging from auto to furniture keep pushing up prices.