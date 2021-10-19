Failure to act on climate change would have far-reaching consequences in the U.S. and abroad. Advocates warn that inaction could cost the U.S. billions of dollars in weather-related disasters and threaten to uproot millions of Americans in hurricanes, wildfires, droughts and floods. Twice as many peopled died in the U.S. from natural disasters in the first nine months of this year as in 2020, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.