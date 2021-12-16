Cliff on Thursday suggested the Tesla probe could take months and declined to say what enforcement actions might be taken. But in a likely warning shot to its CEO, Elon Musk, Cliff stressed that the agency won’t allow safety to be lost in the name of innovation. In recent months, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy, has been critical of Tesla, saying its description of “Full Self-Driving” for its latest driver-assist system was misleading and urging NHTSA to take action.