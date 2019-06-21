FILE - In this June 12, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Clinton Community College in Clinton, Iowa. Biden has sat atop the crowded Democratic presidential field from virtually the moment he joined the race. But his recent fumbles on abortion and race are a reminder that early front-runners often face the most intense scrutiny. (Charlie Neibergall, File/Associated Press)

Joe Biden has sat atop the crowded Democratic presidential field from virtually the moment he joined the race, leading the polls, raking in money and campaigning with the air of an inevitable nominee.

But his recent fumbles on abortion and race are a reminder that early front-runners often face the most intense scrutiny.

The former vice president’s strengths and weaknesses will be on display this weekend when he joins other White House hopefuls in South Carolina.

Following controversial comments about his past work with segregationists, Biden will make appeals to African Americans, including a closed-door meeting with black leaders on Friday. And after sparking fury by saying he didn’t back federal funds for abortion, only to quickly reverse, he’ll appear before abortion rights activists Saturday at a Planned Parenthood forum.

