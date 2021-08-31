Biden said the threats of terrorism have “metastasized” to other parts of the world, as they have. The United States has been trying to combat them for some years, and the president said that will continue. One question now is whether Afghanistan will again become a breeding ground for terrorism, as it was two decades ago. Biden insisted that his administration is prepared to deal with that threat if it arises, just as he contended that the United States has leverage over the Taliban to make it live up to its commitments. Meanwhile, Afghans continue to try to flee the country.