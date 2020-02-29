That Biden is now able to make the argument is the result of a confluence of several factors. One is the sheer perseverance of the candidate and his campaign team, who long said the Democratic race would likely go on for many weeks, and that Iowa and New Hampshire would not provide a definitive answer to who the finalists were likely to be.

Another factor is the strength of Sanders’s candidacy and the momentum he has built up in the first month of the nominating campaign. The Sanders surge awakened those in the Democratic establishment who see the Vermont senator and his democratic socialist agenda as a threat to the party’s hopes across the board in November and who viewed his fractured opposition as a major obstacle to slowing his momentum.

A third factor that will help Biden in arguing that he is the best alternative to Sanders is that Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, looks less formidable than he did a few weeks ago. After Iowa and New Hampshire, many Democrats began to look elsewhere for a candidate to take on Sanders. Bloomberg, with unlimited resources and a national organization blossoming everywhere, looked like a candidate with the wherewithal to mount that challenge to Sanders.

Then came the Las Vegas debate and the drubbing Bloomberg took from his Democratic rivals. It was not just that Bloomberg had a bad night. It was that the debate opened him up for the first time to vetting within the context of a Democratic Party primary, something he had never faced before and something that did not end with that debate.

Biden had said all along that South Carolina was and would be his firewall, predicting that regardless of what happened early in the campaign, African American voters would not desert the candidate who had served eight years as vice president to Barack Obama and had his own ties to the black community dating back decades.

Among those valuable relationships was the one Biden had with Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), the House Majority Whip and long a powerful figure in the Palmetto State. Clyburn gave Biden his endorsement on Wednesday, and nearly half of the voters in South Carolina said Saturday that political blessing was an important factor in their vote, according to network exit polls. “You brought me back,” Biden told Clyburn as he spoke to supporters Saturday.

The other assist for Biden was the inability of former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) or Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) to demonstrate any real strength with either Latino or African American voters, weakening their claim to be the Sanders alternative who could unite the whole party.

Buttigieg won more delegates in Iowa and ran a close second to Sanders in New Hampshire, but he ran a weak third in Nevada. Klobuchar had a good day in New Hampshire, with a surprisingly strong third place finish, but in Nevada, she tanked. Warren finished out of the money in all three of those states. In South Carolina on Saturday, they trailed far behind Biden, Sanders and billionaire activist Tom Steyer. Collectively, they were on track to get no delegates.

The voters in South Carolina did more than give Biden his first victory in three campaigns for the White House. They gave him the kind of margin that only a week ago seemed out of reach, at least based on public polls. His share of the popular vote was by far the biggest any candidate has received in the first four contests. Meanwhile, Sanders was not able to show that he can win a major share of African American voters, capturing fewer thanone in five black voters, according to network exit polls.

Whether Biden can use South Carolina as a springboard to change the race is still an open question, given the short turnaround before voting on Super Tuesday, just three days compared to 10 in previous cycles. But he caught a lucky break on Saturday when the networks projected his victory immediately after the polls closed at 7 p.m. That guaranteed him hours of favorable analysis on cable television and the setting of a narrative favorable to him between now and Tuesday.

Whatever the race may look like in a week or two, it remains a multicandidate contest heading into the single biggest voting day of the primary season. All the candidates have placed their bets, set their travel schedules and honed their pre-Super Tuesday messages. For now, the race is still Sanders against the field, at least in terms of who is on the ballots in the states that will be voting Tuesday.

Bloomberg’s television ads will continue to air at unprecedented levels. Warren is newly bolstered by millions in spending by a super PAC. Buttigieg’s campaign has modeled the Super Tuesday districts to maximize his delegate haul. Klobuchar is racing across 11 states through Tuesday. The candidates continue to draw enthusiastic and often large crowds.

The fact is this crowded field could produce an outcome on Tuesday that puts Sanders firmly in control of the Democratic race, with a delegate lead that would be nearly insurmountable, which is exactly what he and his advisers are hoping will be the result.

There is something else to keep in mind, which is that South Carolina was favorable terrain for Biden. That is not to diminish his victory in any way, but only to say that other states have electorates that look and will act differently.

There are few primaries ahead with as high a percentage of black voters as there were in South Carolina, where they accounted for more than 55 percent of the electorate. On Tuesday, only Alabama comes close to that, although there are five states where African Americans make up a quarter to a third of the electorate. In South Carolina, Biden won 60 percent of the African American vote.

The electorate in South Carolina was more moderate than in other states. Self-identified moderates and conservatives totaled nearly half the electorate, compared with about one third in Iowa and Nevada and about four in 10 in New Hampshire. Biden was winning about half of those moderate and conservative voters on Saturday.

Nearly two-thirds of South Carolina voters were age 45 or older, according to the exit polls, the highest percentage of any of the first four states. Biden was winning about half of those older voters and had a margin of about 3 to 1 over Sanders in that group.

Biden will have little time to savor his South Carolina victory as he cannot afford to stumble on Tuesday. But the strength of his success on Saturday has given him new life and renewed confidence.