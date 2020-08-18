Yet here was Clinton on Tuesday night, a full generation removed from his presidency, and here comes Obama on Wednesday night, a gray-haired wise man, both sent out on oratorical missions to help lift their elder into the office they once held. Clinton, the first boomer president, was put into an uncharacteristically brief slot, while Obama, the first African American president, was allotted more time, both to promote the new, new thing — a lifelong pol who would become older at his swearing-in than any president in history.

When Clinton was running for his second term in 1996, he defined himself and his administration as a bridge into the 21st century. Although the future was unknown, it seemed reasonable that such a bridge might eventually lead to a Black president like Obama and a first woman presidential nominee like Hillary Clinton or Black woman vice-presidential candidate like Kamala Harris. But it is unlikely that Bill Clinton could have envisioned that nearly a quarter-century later that bridge might lead to Joe Biden.

The situation is striking for more than its chronological unlikeliness. Timing is everything in politics, and as both the first and last of the three to be in the electoral game, Biden finds himself now perhaps the freest of them all, unloosed by demographics, ideological shifts in both parties, and the spectacle of Donald Trump to make choices that Clinton and Obama felt they should not. Personal characteristics, the national mood and political survival instincts moderated all three men during their careers, tempering their rhetoric and policies, yet circumstances now allow Biden, in many ways the most conventional of the trio, to feel the most liberated, even as he and Harris face a measure of skepticism from the party’s left. This is both despite and because of the dual crises of a pandemic and economic collapse that he would face should he become president, and also because if he reaches the White House he is unlikely to be weighed down by personal reelection concerns, always part of the calculation for Clinton and Obama.

In concert with the times and the needs of the candidate, Clinton was given only a few minutes to deliver his virtual speech, barely enough for him to clear his throat. He has probably uttered more words for more minutes at more Democratic conventions than anyone in history, not just because of his tendency to blab on through the red lights, and his mission has evolved with each one. From his first speech in 1980, at the convention in New York where he supported President Jimmy Carter over the insurgency of Sen. Edward Kennedy, to this week in the spooky ether of convention nowhereland, Clinton has spoken at 11 conventions, with mixed results. This time the least was expected of him; it was not up to him to bless anyone or save anyone or articulate a position more clearly than anyone.

Obama, who was granted a more prestigious and lengthier slot than Clinton, made his name 16 years ago at the convention in 2004 when he introduced himself to a national audience with a defining speech connecting his multiracial heritage to the possibilities of a united America. But when he got his chance to put his theory of commonality into practice as president, it was his vice president, Joe Biden, more than Obama, who proved more adept at and interested in the increasingly unrewarding effort to bridge the widening ideological divide with Republicans in Congress who were moving further to the right.

Clinton’s speeches from the beginning showed more interest in trying to co-opt traditionally Republican issues than the Republicans themselves. In that first address 40 years ago at the Carter renomination convention, he argued that the policies of the New Deal were not working anymore and that it was time for “more creative and realistic solutions” to the nation’s problems. Variations on that theme helped carry him to the presidency after 12 years of Republican domination and coursed through his rhetoric and policies. Many of his old positions — from gay rights to policing to welfare — seem archaic in comparison with where the Democratic Party platform and even Biden are now, but so do many of Biden’s former positions, and it is ahistorical not to take into account that to varying degrees most politicians adjust to the times.

In the 20 years of Clinton’s post-presidency, those close to him have watched him often respond like a restless old thoroughbred, wishing that he could run just one more race or sit in the Oval Office through any of the momentous challenges that arose during these tumultuous two decades, from 9/11 to the coronavirus pandemic. Watching his wife lose to Obama in 2008 and to Trump in 2016 sent him into deep bouts of anger and dismay, but it was also painful for him simply to be out of the action. As one former aide put it, “not an era has passed that he didn’t wish he could have been president to tackle. . . . It is hard to be him and not be president.”

Clinton has been pushed into the background before, starting in 2000 when Al Gore showed no desire to have him play an oversize role at his convention, and he might have wished for less exposure as the keynote speaker for Michael Dukakis in 1988 when a distracted convention hall audience all but dragged him off the stage. But other times his presence was important. Despite the blue funk he wallowed in after his wife lost to Obama in the 2008 primaries, he pulled out of it sufficiently to deliver a speech in Denver that bestowed on the usurper his full blessing. Four years later he was even more important, using his speech in Charlotte to translate President Obama’s economic record to the middle class in a way the sometimes-too-professorial Obama could not.

Aside from that 2004 ode in Boston, Obama’s convention speeches have not been in the top echelon of his performances. He has already delivered what likely will be his most important address of this crucial year, the eulogy at John Lewis’s funeral in Atlanta, where he spoke with the emotion of a preacher and the sharp call to action of a civil rights organizer in a blistering denunciation of what Trump has wrought. His role this week, to bestow a warm blessing, as a former president and Black man, to his former White House partner, was diminished somewhat with the elevation of Harris, whose presence fills much of the need for energizing African American women, a key to Obama’s rise and Joe Biden’s comeback in the primaries this year and November fate.

Clinton and Biden were on the same track going back to 1988, when the young governor of Arkansas literally decided not to seek the nomination on the night before he was to announce, surprising a network of friends who had flown to Little Rock for the occasion. Biden chose to run but only lasted three months, his candidacy felled before the first primary by accusations of plagiarism in a speech and a long-ago paper he cribbed in law school. Obama and Biden did run against each other once, in 2008, but again Biden’s campaign was barely a murmur; he dropped out after receiving less than 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses, which Obama won. Their knowledge of each other was only superficial until Obama chose him later that year to be his running mate.

In style, it is Clinton not Obama who has the most in common with Biden, sharing a common set of political understandings, both oozing with empathetic mannerisms, an old-school love of the schmooze. “I’ve never been a man of few words,” Biden once said. Clinton has no need to say it, having proved it over and again. Obama shares more personal traits — less glad-handing, more sober sense of purpose — with the other Clinton, Hillary. When they were in meetings together, Obama might roll his eyes at Biden’s long-winded diversions, but he came to admire his loyalty, optimism and empathetic instincts. It created some raw feelings four years ago when it appeared that Obama prematurely turned toward Hillary, not Biden, as his prospective heir, but it takes far more than that to break a bond with Biden. “We’re now family, folks,” he declared of his relationship with the Obamas during his speech four years ago in Philadelphia.