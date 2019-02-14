A funeral mass for John D. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, is underway at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington.
Former president Bill Clinton, former House speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights icon, were among those scheduled to speak at the service for the Michigan Democrat.
Dingell died Feb. 7 at age 92. He had complications from prostate cancer.
A funeral mass was held Tuesday in Dearborn, Mich., with former vice president Joe Biden eulogizing Dingell.