Pallbearers guide the casket of former congressman John D. Dingell (D-Mich.), who died last week at the age of 92, during a funeral mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, on Thursday. (Jim Young/Reuters)

A funeral mass for John D. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, is underway at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington.

Former president Bill Clinton, former House speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio) and Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights icon, were among those scheduled to speak at the service for the Michigan Democrat.

Dingell died Feb. 7 at age 92. He had complications from prostate cancer.

A funeral mass was held Tuesday in Dearborn, Mich., with former vice president Joe Biden eulogizing Dingell.