Former president Bill Clinton on Thursday pressed his case to reinstate an assault weapons ban in an essay published a day after President Trump dismissed the idea, saying there is “no political appetite” to do so.

In his essay, published by Time magazine, Clinton called for reviving the now-expired provision from the 1994 crime bill passed during his presidency, pointing to the military-style assault weapons that were used in the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.

“America is reacting as we have come to expect in the wake of mass shootings,” Clinton wrote. “Thoughts and prayers are offered, as they should be. Communities come together, as they should, in vigils to remember those lost and injured and to remind ourselves that we shouldn’t keep letting this happen. Elected officials speak about the need for change.

“But the tragedies do keep happening, while the one thing that we know can reduce the number and the death tolls of mass shootings has not been done: reinstituting the ban on assault weapons and the limit on high-capacity magazines that was in effect from 1994 to 2004.”

Trump dismissed the idea when he spoke to reporters Wednesday shortly before departing for Dayton and El Paso.

“I can tell you there is no political appetite for that at this moment,” the Republican president said. “You can do your own polling, and there’s no political appetite from the standpoint of a legislature.”

Recent polls indicate a majority of Americans support some form of a ban on assault rifles, though there is a large partisan divide, and fewer than half of Republicans support such measures.

A July NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll found 57 percent of the public supported a ban on “the sale of semiautomatic assault guns, such as the AK-47 or the AR-15.” Fewer than 3 in 10 Republicans supported the proposal, rising to a slight majority of independents and more than 8 in 10 Democrats.

In his essay, Clinton, a Democrat, wrote that he “worked hard to pass and was proud to sign the ban on these weapons of war into law, and the results were clear: mass shooting fatalities declined while they were in effect and have risen sharply since they were allowed to lapse.”

Clinton made a similar claim in a tweet earlier this week, claiming a “big drop” in deaths.

An analysis by The Washington Post Fact Checker said that that assessment went too far.

“Given the way the results shift depending on what mass shootings are catalogued and studied, Clinton should not be so definitive,” the Fact Checker said.

Scott Clement contributed to this report.