Critics argue that the results of Connecticut study have been contradicted by other researchers. They also note that Maryland and Illinois, two other states with permit-to-purchase laws, are home to two of the most deadly cites in the country for gun violence, Baltimore and Chicago. According to state government data, Maryland’s murder rate per 100,000 people fell by 6.9% in 2014, the year after that state enacted a permit bill. But the murder rate spiked by 51.6% the following year and remains significantly higher than it was in 2013.