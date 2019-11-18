Councilman David Grosso wrote the bill in collaboration with a coalition of district sex workers and says it should be brought to the ballot box. He says the bill was undermined by Chairman Phil Mendelson, who has opposed the bill since its initial iteration was proposed in 2017. Mendelson disagreed, saying his office primarily heard negative feedback about the bill.
