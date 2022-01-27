Supporters of the legislation have pointed to books including “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, which contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation. The book has been the focus of ire from multiple Republican governors. Virginia school districts have responded in varied ways to complaints about the book: Fairfax County, for example, temporarily pulled the book but restored it after conducting a review. Loudoun County Public Schools chose to pull the book.