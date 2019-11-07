The move marks a major reversal for Bloomberg, who announced in March that he would not run for president, and is a reflection of some worry among Democrats about the candidates polling at the top of the current field. Bloomberg’s entry would pose particular problems for Joe Biden, who has attempted to build a coalition of moderate Democrats but has struggled to harness the energy showcased by more liberal candidates such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

“We now need to finish the job and ensure that Trump is defeated,” said Howard Wolfson, a top adviser to Bloomberg. “But Mike is increasingly concerned that the current field of candidates is not well positioned to do that.”

It is still possible that Bloomberg would not ultimately enter the race, but he is taking steps to ensure he will be on the ballot. Alabama has a Friday deadline, and New Hampshire has a deadline of Nov. 15.

Bloomberg has decided not to raise money for his bid if he does move forward, which would preclude him from entry in the Democratic debates under current rules. “He has never raised a dime for his campaigns and he is not about to start,” said a person familiar with his thinking.

It is also possible that he decides to skip the first four voting states, an unorthodox strategy that could upend the regular nominating process. His advisers have said in the past that they did not plan to operate with a preset budget if he mounted a presidential effort.

“If Mike runs, he would offer a new choice to Democrats built on a unique record running America’s biggest city, building a business from scratch and taking on some of America’s toughest challenges as a high-impact philanthropist,” Wolfson said. “Based on his record of accomplishment, leadership and his ability to bring people together to drive change, Mike would be able to take the fight to Trump and win.”

News of Bloomberg’s potential entry was first reported by the New York Times.

After spending more than $100 million in the 2018 midterms, Bloomberg openly weighed whether to get into the Democratic primary race. He made trips to Iowa and New Hampshire, testing the waters for a campaign before deciding against it and instead planned to fund an independent political operation that would work against Trump.

“I believe I would defeat Donald Trump in a general election,” Bloomberg said in a statement in March. “But I am clear-eyed about the difficulty of winning the Democratic nomination in such a crowded field.”

Bloomberg is the second billionaire to reverse an earlier decision; Democrat Tom Steyer had initially decided against running, but recently joined the field.

A Monmouth University poll in March found that Bloomberg was disliked by just about as many Democrats as liked him — with 27 percent viewing him favorably, 26 unfavorable, and nearly half saying they had no opinion or hadn’t heard of him.

If he entered the race, it would also put front and center the populism of Warren and Sanders, further igniting a debate over the richest Americans and at what level they should be taxed.

In January, on one of his final New Hampshire trips before initially deciding against a bid, Bloomberg told The Post that Warren’s wealth tax was “probably unconstitutional,” and warned that seriously pursuing it could wreck the country’s prosperity.

“We need a healthy economy and we shouldn’t be embarrassed about our system,” Bloomberg said. “If you want to look at a system that’s not capitalistic, just take a look at was perhaps the wealthiest country in the world, and today people are starving to death. It’s called Venezuela.”

Warren, who has eschewed big money fundraisers, had warned from the outset of her campaign that a self-funding billionaire was a threat to the party.

“We ought to be building grass-roots support,” Warren told reporters after her very first campaign event of 2019, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. “We ought to be building a movement. And the way we do that is with lots of involvement from lots of people. Not having billionaires buy these campaigns, whether we’re talking about super PACs or self-funding.”

David Weigel contributed to this report.

