On Sunday, he will go head-to-head with President Donald Trump in dueling ads that air during the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the other leading candidates have drawn down their cash reserves in a final push before the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Monday.
“Our first month’s filing represents a down payment and commitment in all 50 states to defeat Donald Trump, and it shows we have the resources and plan necessary to take him on,” said Kevin Sheekey, Bloomberg’s campaign manager.
The disclosure reveals Bloomberg’s campaign spending up until the end of 2019. It shows he spent $132 million on TV ads, $8.1 million on online ads and $3.3 million on polling.
Bernie Sanders was his closet competitor in spending. The Vermont senator spent $50 million during the final months of 2019.
