Her brother J.B. Pritzker is the governor of Illinois.

Penny Pritzker praised Biden’s years of Washington experience in a statement, which noted that she has known him for more than 20 years.

“I can think of no one better prepared for the job of President of the United States than Joe Biden,” she said. “He will be a commander-in-chief that will make all Americans proud, and he will rebuild our alliances to make our nation once again respected across the world as a beacon of hope, opportunity and freedom.”

Pritzker joins a list of Obama administration officials who have endorsed Biden, including Secretary of State John Kerry, Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew, Secretary of Labor Hilda Solis, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar.

Biden, who launched his presidential campaign in April, is among the 2020 Democratic front-runners. He was one of six remaining candidates onstage for the latest debate, in Iowa on Tuesday night.