The bipartisan group that represents the nation’s governors is urging President Trump and congressional leaders to immediately end the partial government shutdown and resolve differences over border security later.

A letter from the National Governors Association cited negative effects on federal workers and state economies and decried the use of a government shutdown to gain leverage in unresolved policy disagreements.

“It is imperative that you reopen the government now and, then, reach across the aisle to find a solution that will end the current impasse,” said the letter, signed by the NGA’s chair and vice chair, Govs. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.) and Larry Hogan (R-Md.), on behalf of the group, which represents the 55 governors of U.S. states and territories. “Governors stand united in telling the federal government to open the doors of currently shuttered agencies while you find a long-term, bipartisan compromise on the issues that currently divide Washington.”

The letter, dated Monday, was released by the NGA on Tuesday morning, as Trump prepared to address the nation from the Oval Office about the impasse over his demand for border wall funding that has led to a partial government shutdown, now in its third week.

The approach outlined in the letter echoes that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who has said Congress should reopen government agencies before negotiating over Trump’s plans for a border wall, which she has repeatedly called “immoral.” Trump aides have argued that the issue of border security should be resolved at the same time as other funding issues.

The NGA letter called the shutdown “a failure in governance and a weight on our economy and the American people.”

“This partial government shutdown affects nine federal departments and dozens of smaller agencies, all of which our states do business with daily,” the governors wrote. “Approximately 800,000 federal employees in our states are working without pay or furloughed — impacting their ability to provide for their families, jeopardizing their credit, and potentially siphoning dollars from state economies.”

The letter cited other ill effects of the shutdown, including national parks overflowing with trash, the cessation of federal loans for rural development, reduced Coast Guard capabilities the forced furloughing of employees that serve Native American tribal governments.