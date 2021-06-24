Thursday’s White House meeting was intended to allow the senators to brief Biden on the tentative deal. Senators on Wednesday stressed that not all the specifics have been finalized, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said, “There’s still details to be worked out.”
The lawmaker declined to discuss the precise outlines of the tentative deal, but they noted that the group had agreed not just on spending amounts but also on how to fund the package, which has been the largest sticking point.
An earlier framework reached by the same group of senators, which did not have White House buy-in, included $974 billion in spending over five years, $579 billion of which was for new projects and initiatives.
The agreement is tentative and could still collapse. But Republicans, Democrats and the White House all sounded hopeful notes late Wednesday.
“The group made progress toward an outline of a potential agreement, and the president has invited the group to come to the White House tomorrow to discuss this in-person,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.