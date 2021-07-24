Still, as Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report recently noted, if the infrastructure package does reach Biden’s desk for signature sometime later this year, it is likely to be the last such major initiative enacted with bipartisan support to do so. Success on the package would not foreshadow a shift back to an earlier era, one with which Biden is familiar and wishes to try to re-create, even in small ways, but would simply be one moment of cross-party good will, a temporary truce in a raging war.