Wilburn, party chair since January and a legislator since 2019, wrote in his op-ed that Trump “openly attacked the foundations of our democracy” by continuing to assert that widespread fraud had cost him the 2020 election, false claims that have been rejected by a succession of judges, by state election officials and by Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr. The claims led supporters of Trump to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, Wilburn noted.