WASHINGTON — Insurgent Democratic women running for Congress are pushing the party to rethink its approach to politics if they retake control of Capitol Hill in the fall.

Black female candidates gathered Friday at the annual meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus. They expressed frustration that the party is tilted against rising politicians, especially those of color.

If the House flips to Democrats in November, the candidates said it would be the result of organization and turnout among black voters. If that happens, they said, gratitude won’t be enough.

They want a seat at the leadership table and a role in re-examining how the party works.

