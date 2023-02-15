Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office said.

“We have no survivors,” Investigator Brent Patterson said. “We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off.”

U.S. military officials said two people on board were killed. An Army official said the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time and caught fire. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.