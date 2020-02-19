Blagojevich, who had been serving time in a federal correctional facility in Colorado, appeared alongside his family at a news conference in which he frequently dabbed his chin, explaining that he was bleeding from his first shave at home in about eight years.

AD

AD

“We want to express our most profound and everlasting gratitude to President Trump,” Blagojevich said, suggesting that the Republican president had nothing to gain politically by granting clemency to a Democrat.

Blagojevich, who quoted scripture and Martin Luther King Jr. at various points, described himself a “Trumpocrat” and said he would vote for him if he can — seemingly uncertain as to whether his ex-felon status would permit that.

Trump on Tuesday pardoned or commuted the sentences of seven convicted white-collar criminals at the center of federal anti-corruption and tax fraud cases spanning decades, alongside four women whose cases were not as well known. Others to benefit from the president’s clemency powers included convicted junk bond king Michael Milken and former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

AD

AD

Blagojevich said he plans to draw upon his experiences to help people who’ve been wrongly incarcerated or given unduly harsh sentences.

“It is a broken criminal justice system, and it has been for a long time,” Blagojevich said, crediting Trump with doing more to fix it than other presidents