Bloomberg’s failure to file with Nevada Democrats means his name won’t appear on preference cards during the Feb. 22 caucus and four days of early caucusing. Caucus attendees stand in groups to express their top candidate choices and also fill out preference cards to provide a record of their choice. There’s no write-in option available.
While Bloomberg’s name won’t appear, 13 other Democrats, including all the top contenders, did make the list.
