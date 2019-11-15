“Our thinking is that the general election has already begun,” said Jason Schechter, a Bloomberg spokesman.

The outlay far exceeds what any other Democrat already in the race has spent on advertising.

In one Bloomberg ad, Trump’s Twitter feed is highlighted, along with the message: “A tweet shouldn’t threaten our country’s security.”

AD

“If Mike runs, it is because he believes that Donald Trump is an existential threat, and this demonstrates his commitment to defeating him,” said Howard Wolfson, a senior adviser to Bloomberg.

AD

Bloomberg, one of the world’s richest men, has taken several steps to prepare for a bid for the Democratic nomination, including filing paperwork in states with early deadlines to get on the ballot.

He has been calling top party officials to let them know of his plans.

The move marks a major reversal for Bloomberg, who announced in March that he would not run for president. It also serves as a public rebuke of the performance so far of former vice president Joe Biden, who has attempted to build a coalition of the same moderate Democrats that Bloomberg would court.

AD