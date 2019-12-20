Already, the former New York mayor has outspent his Democratic opponents on television and online. Since entering the race in late November, Bloomberg has spent at least $24 million on Google and Facebook, which includes their affiliated platforms YouTube and Instagram.

President Trump has spent at least $31.6 million on Google and Facebook this year, and Bloomberg is the only Democratic candidate who comes close to it.

It remains to be seen whether the strategy will help him increase his support among Democrats and the broader electorate. Following his launch last month, Bloomberg remained deeply unfavorable with voters nationwide, polls show.

Bloomberg is blanketing YouTube and Google search results with ads that have generated an estimated tens of millions of “impressions” — a measure of how many times users interacted with the ad.

Bloomberg has so far spent more than $18 million on Google — the total amount that the seven candidates who qualified for the December debate spent combined on the platform all year, according to an analysis by Acronym, a Democratic nonprofit that focuses on digital ad spending and analysis.

“I think the strategy is to continue to boost his name-ID and surge in polling,” said Kyle Tharp, Acronym’s spokesman. “It’s an unprecedented amount of money in such a short period of time.”

Bloomberg’s online ad spending mirrors his television advertising strategy, running ads to gain name recognition in states that will hold primary elections on Super Tuesday.

The majority of his Facebook spending has targeted California, Texas and North Carolina, primarily with biographical spots and ads recruiting field organizers, data show.

The 24-hour YouTube ad blitz that began on Thursday ran nationally on desktop and mobile home screens, and on YouTube TV in swing states, his campaign said. Experts say the typical price of an ad during high-traffic events on YouTube can reach up to $1 million for 24 hours. The campaign declined to disclose how much it spent on the banner ad.

“While Mike won’t be on the debate stage tonight because we are adhering to DNC rules, Mike still has a message he wants to share with the American people about leadership and how he spent his career bringing folks together to tackle big problems and fix them,” said Michael Frazier, campaign spokesman.

Since entering the race, Bloomberg has spent more than most other Democratic candidates spent all year attacking Trump directly, according to an analysis by Bully Pulpit Interactive, a Democratic digital consulting firm. And Bloomberg was the heaviest spender campaign launch ads online compared to his opponents, the analysis shows.

Bloomberg’s Facebook ads have focused on attacking Trump and highlighting the former mayor’s record on climate change and health care, as well as hiring field organizers, offering “great pay and benefits,” Facebook data show.

