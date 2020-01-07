The campaign declined to specify the message in the political ad, which will air during the Super Bowl Feb. 2. Last year’s Super Bowl drew nearly 100 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings.

AD

Bloomberg’s purchase is the latest evidence of his ad-driven strategy to carve a path to the Democratic presidential nomination. Bloomberg is self-funding his campaign.

AD

He has already spent at least $100 million on campaign ads since entering the race late November, spending heavily on ads that target Trump in battleground states and introduce himself and his record to voters in those states and online.

The Super Bowl ad, first reported by the New York Times, will come at a convenient time for Bloomberg — just a few weeks before Super Tuesday on March 3, when 16 states and territories have Democratic presidential nominating contests.

Bloomberg, who is skipping the first four early-voting states, is flooding airwaves in states that will vote on delegate-heavy Super Tuesday and states voting in early March, in hopes of winning enough delegates to forge a path to the nomination.

AD

“Mike is taking the fight to Trump,” said Michael Frazier, a Bloomberg spokesman. “Trump is reportedly running a 30-second ad. Bloomberg opted for more impact and more time with 60 seconds.”

AD

Trump’s reelection campaign was reportedly in talks to buy a 30-second Super Bowl ad. The campaign on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it has purchased the ad.

Trump’s campaign has previously bought pricey ad slots as a show of strength — such as running a television ad during Game Seven of the World Series, and a banner video ad on the YouTube homepage on the first day of a Democratic debate earlier this year.

Bloomberg, a former New York mayor, also aired a YouTube banner ad, during the Democratic debate last month, amplifying his message on one of the most expensive and widest-reaching digital advertising slots.

AD