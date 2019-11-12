Bloomberg sent staffers to Alabama last week to file for the primary there.
He’s moving toward a presidential bid as he warns that the current field of Democratic presidential candidates isn’t equipped to defeat President Donald Trump next year.
Bloomberg plans to skip the traditional early voting states and focus more on Super Tuesday states, including Arkansas and Alabama.
