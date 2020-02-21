“I recognize that NDAs, particularly when they are used in the context of sexual harassment and sexual assault, promote a culture of silence in the workplace and contribute to a culture of women not feeling safe or supported,” Bloomberg said in a statement.

AD

Bloomberg said the company has identified three non-disclosure agreements this would pertain to, and that if they’d like to speak about their allegations they may ask for a release.

AD

The issue has dogged Bloomberg for days, after a Washington Post story detailed decades of discrimination lawsuits and claims of sexism against Bloomberg’s company, including one that directly blamed Bloomberg for creating a culture the permitted sexual harassment and degradation of women.

Bloomberg’s decision comes less than a day after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on live television offered him a draft legal document releasing his employees from the NDAs they signed.

AD

“I used to teach contract law. And I thought I would make this easy. I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue. And all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I’ll text it. Sign it. And then the women, or men, will be free to speak and tell their own stories,” Warren said during a CNN town hall on Thursday night.

AD

Warren hammered Bloomberg hardest during the Democratic candidate debate in Las Vegas, asking him if he’d release the women from their nondisclosure agreements, but Bloomberg downplayed it.

“None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” he responded to Warren. “There’s agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet and that’s up to them. They signed those agreements, and we’ll live with it.”

AD

Twice, former vice president Joe Biden said, “Come on,” to Bloomberg’s assertion that both parties wanted to keep the stories private.

“We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against,” Warren said, not letting up.