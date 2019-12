Bloomberg, who has long considered a White House bid, sits atop a sprawling business empire and is worth more than $50 billion, easily making him the wealthiest candidate in the contest.

AD

He has been laying the groundwork for a campaign for months and has flooded primary states with over $100 million worth of radio and TV advertising since entering the race last month. But his attorneys say he is not yet prepared to disclose his investments and income.

AD

“Mr. Bloomberg requires additional time to collect information regarding complex holdings and prepare and file his report,” attorney Lawrence H. Norton wrote in a letter to the FEC on Friday.

The FEC on Monday granted his request, giving him until Feb. 4 to file — one day after the Iowa caucuses.

Bloomberg has said he is not competing in the first few presidential contests in states including Iowa and New Hampshire. Instead, he’s waiting for March’s Super Tuesday, when over a dozen states will hold contests, to make a play for voters.

AD

Bloomberg’s campaign declined to comment.

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

___

This story has been corrected to delete an erroneous reference to White House contender Tom Steyer not releasing his finances. Steyer’s disclosure has been filed and publicly released, though it has not yet been certified by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD