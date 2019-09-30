Former White House national security adviser John Bolton delivers the keynote address of the 'JoongAng Ilbo-CSIS Forum 2019', at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Sept. 30, 2019. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton on Monday offered a pointed rebuke to President Trump’s diplomatic outreach to North Korea, warning that leader Kim Jong Un has no intention of relinquishing his nuclear weapons and arguing that U.S. sanctions are not being effectively enforced.

In his first extended public remarks since being ousted by Trump over policy disagreements, Bolton offered a starkly pessimistic and ominous view of Pyongyang’s intentions after Kim’s three meetings with Trump over the past 15 months.

North Korea “has not made a strategic decision to give up their nuclear weapons. I think the contrary is true,” Bolton said during remarks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “The strategic decision Kim Jong Un has made is to do whatever he can to keep nuclear weapons capability and development.”

Trump has touted the North’s nearly two-year moratorium on the testing of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles as a sign of the Kim regime’s good-faith negotiations. But Bolton made clear that he believes Pyongyang’s multiple tests of short-range missiles over the summer constitute a violation long-standing U.N. Security Council resolutions.

He added that moratorium on nuclear testing “tells us nothing about North Korea’s intentions or strategy.”

The North will “never give up enough voluntarily for me,” Bolton said, noting that it would require Kim to agree to an “inspection system so robust and thorough they may well think it threatens the viability of their regime.”

Trump cut ties with Bolton a few weeks ago after the two clashed over the latter’s hard line, confrontational stance on North Korea and Iran, which was largely at odds with the president’s interest in negotiating over the nuclear weapons programs of both countries. After Bolton resigned, Trump criticized him publicly and said he did not blame North Korea for “wanting nothing to do” with him.

Though Bolton had accompanied Trump to two summit meetings with Kim, including the second in Hanoi in February that collapsed without a deal, he was noticeably absent from Trump’s handshake with Kim in the Korean demilitarized zone in June. That meeting was aimed at restarting nuclear talks, but no lower-level negotiations have taken place since then despite Pyongyang stating it was open to restarting dialogue this month.

Bolton did not mention Trump by name but his views critical of the president’s strategy were clear. Of Trump’s public stance that the North’s short-range missile tests do not violate an agreement Kim made with him during their first summit in Singapore last year, Bolton excoriated the president for not calling the tests a violation of U.N. resolutions.

“North Korea today, as we speak, is violating resolutions,” Bolton said. “When the United States is the one having led the fight to get those resolutions, and you say you really don’t care, other countries can draw the conclusion that they really don’t care about the sanctions contained in those resolutions. When you ask for consistent behavior from others, you have to demonstrate it yourself. When we fail to do that, we open ourselves and our policy to failure.”

Bolton was skeptical of North Korea’s intentions throughout his 17 months at Trump’s side, having authored an op-ed just before joining the administration that made the legal case for a potential military first strike on North Korea. Bolton’s public declaration just before the Singapore summit that North Korea must follow the “Libya model” and relinquish its entire nuclear arsenal before the United States lifted any sanctions led to outrage in Pyongyang and recriminations within the Trump White House.

Trump stuck largely to that position, however, during the second summit in Hanoi, which collapsed after the administration rejected Kim’s offer to dismantle a prominent nuclear enrichment facility for broad sanctions relief.

In his remarks, Bolton raised the specter of the United States’ using military force to prevent North Korea from maintaining its nuclear threat. He also said one outcome of U.S. policy should potentially be regime change in Pyongyang.

Otherwise, he said, North Korea could become the “Amazon or Walmart” of delivering nuclear weapons to terrorist groups in the region.

“These are the questions that need to focus our attention,” he said, “not on whether we can get another summit with Kim Jong Un.”