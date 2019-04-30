President Trump is watching political developments in Venezuela “minute by minute,” White House national security adviser John Bolton said Tuesday, as he put unusual public pressure on individual Venezuela government officials to renounce President Nicolás Maduro and embrace the political opposition.

Speaking as government loyalists clashed with opposition forces in the streets of the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, Bolton told reporters that the fast-moving events Tuesday, which include defections of at least some military forces, is a “potentially dispositive moment in the efforts of the Venezuelan people to regain their freedom.”

“It’s a very delicate moment,” Bolton said. “The president wants to see a peaceful transfer of power,” which is possible if enough military and government figures switch allegiances, he said.

Bolton repeated that “all options” remain open to Trump but said nothing further about any potential use of U.S. military force. He warned Russia, which supports Maduro, not to interfere in the unfolding events, and repeatedly blamed Cuba for fomenting violence.

In an apparent attempt to divide Maduro’s government, Bolton said that senior officials, including Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López, had been in secret talks with opposition leader Juan Guaidó, and called on them to “make good on their commitments” to help oust Maduro.

Earlier in the day, however, Padrino appeared on live television in Venezuela, surrounded by dozens of armed forces commanders and troops. Dressed in combat fatigues and body armor, and standing beneath a massive portrait of Maduro, Padrino described the number of military personnel who appeared with Guaidó as “a small group, minuscule, of military and police officials who decided to kidnap a few National Guard vehicles and some arms and ammunition.”

The United States was the first among about 50 countries to recognize legislative leader Guaidó as the legitimate interim president of Venezuela.

“This is clearly not a coup,” Bolton said, adding that Guaidó has the authority to direct the military.

Guaidó appeared in a video early Tuesday flanked by some military figures, leading to optimism within the Trump administration that it has bet correctly that the powerful Cuban-backed military would eventually turn against Maduro and policies that are bankrupting the once-rich country.

“I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!” Trump tweeted after Bolton’s impromptu news conference outside the White House.

Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also tweeted expressions of support for the opposition.

Bolton called by name a few times for three officials in Venezuela — the defense minister, the chief judge of the Supreme Court, and the commander of the presidential guard — to support Guaidó taking power. His suggestion that Padrino, in particular, had pledged to flip on Maduro was startling. It followed Padrino’s 19-minute address, in which the defense chief had said that “80 percent” of the group of soldiers who had joined Guaidó now realized they had been “tricked,” and had now deserted him and rejoined their units.

“There is no doubt this was a coup attempt,” Padrino said.

“We say to the people of Venezuela and to the entire world that this fact of violence against the peace of our citizens, it has failed,” Padrino said.

Pardino said the opposition was being manipulated by “imperialists intent on overthrowing a legitimate government,” and he said Guaidó and his backers “will be held responsible for any violence.”

“Here, Venezuelans, you have your armed forces,” Padrino said among the grim-faced officers surrounding him. “We ask that you don’t fall under the ‘fake news’ that is trying to confuse you . . . that you reject this psychological campaign. There is no situation underway that puts our institutions in danger. . . . We are protecting you. We are not directing arms toward you. . . . We’re not expecting anyone else to do it.”

Bolton repeated his often-stated insistence that the Venezuelan military is under the control of Cuba. “We don’t know exactly what the command structure is now, other than that it reports to Havana,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s support in the military for the Maduro regime, I think it’s fear,” Bolton said, of what he called “Cuban thugs.”

Elliott Abrams, the administration’s special envoy for Venezuela, told reporters Tuesday that the United States expected Padrino, along with the head of the Maduro-appointed Supreme Court and the head of the national guard, to declare their support for the Venezuelan constitution, if not necessarily for Guaidó himself.

Carlos Vecchio, Guaidó’s ambassador to the United States, also said Monday that the opposition leadership had had “conversations with part of the inner circle of Maduro,” and that “they know that Maduro is not going anywhere. That Maduro is the past . . . and that’s why they want to look for a different future for Venezuela.”

Vecchio, speaking in an interview with the BBC, said that “we need to keep pressure on the street” to help convince senior government and military people that this is the time for them to switch sides.

Pompeo addressed the political developments but did not detail U.S. plans in Venezuela as he held a previously scheduled meeting Tuesday with Republican senators, participants said.

“Anything that happens to Guaidó, by the Maduro government, we hold you accountable,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said following the session. “Maduro would be gone a long time ago if it weren’t for the Russians, and we need to make a very firm statement that Maduro is going to go, and that I’m glad we’re behind this uprising. But we need to put Cuba and Russia on notice that if any violence is directed toward Guaidó to try to arrest him or kill him, then we’re going to hold Russia and Cuba liable, and we will respond appropriately, and all options are on the table.”

As leaders around the world weighed in on Twitter, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel tweeted that Cuba stood together “with the legitimate government of Venezuela, that is facing with serenity and courage a new coup attempt by the pro-imperialist right, with the complicity of the United States and its lackeys in the region.”

Asked if the administration had spoken with Russia about the latest events, Bolton suggested that the U.S. position was already clear.

“We’ve made it clear to Russia in both public and private statements . . . that we regard the actions they’ve taken in Venezuela as something we regard with the utmost seriousness” and have emphasized that civilians should not be harmed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned what it called violence and incitement on the part of the Venezuelan opposition.

Karoun Demirjian and Carol Morello contributed to this report.