At an April 18, 2018 event, national security adviser John Bolton, left, listens to President Trump, far right, speak during a working lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump' s private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

John Bolton’s departure as national security adviser stemmed from a disagreement Monday over a suggestion from President Trump that the United States might lift some sanctions on Iran as a negotiation tool, a person close to Bolton said Saturday.

Bolton submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday morning, although Trump tweeted that he had fired his top in-house national security aide. Trump cited multiple policy differences with Bolton, and later claimed Bolton had “set us back” in negotiations with North Korea. Trump did not mention disagreement over Iran sanctions, and the president’s alleged interest in potentially easing sanctions has not been previously reported.

[Iran says U.S. must ‘abandon warmongers’ following Bolton’s dismissal]

Bolton has not explained the reasons behind his departure publicly. He told The Washington Post and other news outlets that he had resigned, and said the same on Twitter.

The person close to Bolton spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal administration discussions. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.