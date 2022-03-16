Harris was expected to announce that historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, are now eligible for grant funding under the Project School Emergency Response to Violence program at the Education Department to improve campus security and provide mental health resources.

The FBI has been investigating bomb threats against at least 17 of these schools in late January and February, which was Black History Month. No devices were found at the schools that were threatened.

The White House said Harris will make clear that everyone should be able to learn, work, worship and gather without fear. She will discuss spikes in instances of violence and hate against Jewish, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander and LGBTQ communities, the White House said in previewing the event.

Last March, Harris and President Joe Biden visited Atlanta after the fatal shootings of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at area spas. Wednesday is the anniversary of those killings.