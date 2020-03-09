“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose,” Booker tweeted.
His decision follows recent Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick. Former Biden rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan and John Delaney have also endorsed him.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has been endorsed by Marianne Williamson and Bill de Blasio.
