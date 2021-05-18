“We found 242 migrants who were staying in this building and all of those migrants will be transferred to the improvised tent settlement Lipa,” said Mirsad Buzar from Bosnia’s foreigners’ service.
A video from the scene showed migrants lining up outside the multi-floor concrete building with their belongings and waiting to get into a bus while police stood guard nearby.
The city authorities said they would seal off the building to prevent the migrants from returning there. Deputy mayor Suhret Fazlic told the Klix news portal that authorities would move migrants from other similar locations in the coming days.
Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty remain stuck in Bosnia waiting for a chance to move toward wealthy European Union nations. Most migrants in Bosnia flock to the northwestern corner, which is bordering European Union member state Croatia.
