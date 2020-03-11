Thousands of people fleeing war and poverty have been stuck in Bosnia and elsewhere in the Balkans while looking for ways to move toward Western Europe.
Impoverished Bosnia has been overwhelmed by the influx and officials have expressed concerns over a potential new wave following Turkey’s decision to open its borders for migrants wishing to go West.
Migrants arrive to Bosnia from neighboring Serbia and Montenegro. Many flock to Tuzla before moving toward a northwestern pocket bordering European Union member state Croatia.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.