The Bosnian government has yet to pass the 2020 budget and is operating instead on quarterly interim funding arrangements.
The country’s presidency is supposed to approve the budget in June. Some leading politicians, however, hinted last week that they may condition its subsequent adoption by parliament to the resolution of disputes over the CIK’s composition.
