The president would remain under observation for six to 12 hours, it said.

The statement gave no other details on the incident, but Brazilian media reported that Bolsonaro slipped in the bathroom and banged his head.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro reportedly told advisers that he felt extreme tiredness and asked for his agenda to be reduced through the end of the year.

