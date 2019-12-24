Bolsonaro, who was elected on a law-and-order platform, pledged to defend cops and said those who shoot criminals should be given medals rather than face legal processes. However, he also said repeatedly before taking office that his administration wouldn’t offer any pardons. Earlier this month he announced plans to pardon cops.

The decision is controversial given that extrajudicial killings by Brazilian police have sometimes been wrongly classified as acts of self-defense.

“The decree innovates by granting a pardon to those who dedicate their lives to safeguarding society,” the presidential press office said in a statement, without providing information about how many police will benefit.

Additionally, Bolsonaro pardoned convicts who are gravely ill or have some irreversible medical conditions like paraplegia or blindness.

