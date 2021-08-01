“To spend over a year of life without truly catching a breath, without truly unplugging — it’s been challenging, and each disaster or circumstance has presented its own set of challenges,” said Harris, who had one property flood during Hurricane Delta, forcing him to sell because he didn’t have time to repair it. “My leaders have supported me in every way, and whenever I needed to go get my mother, they allowed me to do that. Whenever I needed to go secure my property after the storm, they allowed me to do that.”