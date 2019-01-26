Pro Leave protesters picket outside Parliament in London on Jan. 23. They are urging Parliament to go ahead with Britain’s planned secession from the European Union. (Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Political paralysis is a story well known in the United States, as the long standoff just ended over the government shutdown reminds. But few countries today are more mired in gridlock, dysfunction, division and weak leadership than Britain. It is as if the worst of America has been visited on Britain, with a few local touches thrown in.

The long Brexit fight over the terms by which Britain leaves the European Union has both exposed and heightened the troublesome state of British politics. The surprise decision by voters in June 2016 to leave the E.U., rather than to remain a part of the economic and political alliance, has resulted in a never-ending debate, a sense of exhaustion and sharpened lines of conflict that have split the country in half and divided the parties as well.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been dogged in trying to find a way out of this mess, both in her negotiations in Brussels as well as in attempting to produce a coalition at home with numbers big enough to win support for a separation agreement.

May has been singularly unsuccessful, and now, with the recent defeat of her main proposal, will go down in history as having suffered the biggest defeat in the House of Commons of any of the country’s prime ministers. Another politician might have taken such a crushing rejection as reason to step down, as indeed former prime minister David Cameron did when the Brexit referendum in 2016 turned out as it did.

Instead May reacted as if it were just another bump in a road that has been one pothole after another. You don’t like what I sent you, let’s talk more, was her response, as if talking would produce something in a matter of days that seemingly endless talking had not produced in two years. When she came back with so-called Plan B early last week, it proved to be barely different from Plan A. Its fate will be decided soon.

Her inventiveness and creativity do not equal her doggedness. Her political skills have repeatedly been called into question. A year ago, she called a snap election, believing she could enlarge her parliamentary majority and give her a stronger hand in the Brexit negotiations. Instead, she unexpectedly lost that majority and has been weaker ever since. The gamble of a second election was described humorously as the biggest political mistake in Britain since Cameron had called for the Brexit referendum itself.



Pro European Union campaigners picket outside Parliament in London on Jan. 24. (Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

To be fair to the prime minister, there is not a lot of maneuvering room left, after months and months of discussions with E.U. leaders, who are not making the terms of the divorce easy. Nor is there much give in the views of the members of Parliament. She is scratching at the edges. Meanwhile, the March 29 deadline for leaving the E.U. nears, deal or no deal.

The Brexit debate can be bewildering to outsiders, as terms like “customs unions” and “backstops” are tossed around in ways suggest that they are part of normal conversation. Perhaps they have in British households today, having become so commonplace.

One of the stickiest Brexit issues has turned out to be keeping an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Lawyers and politicians haven’t found a way to resolve that and some other obstacles, which has left Britain with only a few options.

One option is a so-called “softer Brexit, which essentially would keep the country in the European trading system in some way. But that is deeply opposed by hard-line Leavers. May’s critics believe she will resist this at all costs, fearing an irreconcilable split of her party. She would not want to be remembered as the modern prime minister who destroyed the modern Conservative Party. Critics say she is putting party ahead of country.



British Prime Minister Theresa May departs 10 Downing Street on Jan. 23, on her way to Parliament. (Will Oliver/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Another option is a hard Brexit, or a no-deal Brexit, which would result in Britain heading off into the unknown after March 29 with no clear set of terms for its relationship with the E.U. Some hard-liners favor this approach, seeing it as a true declaration of sovereignty from the bureaucrats in Europe and an expression of confidence in Britain’s capacity to create its own destiny in the world.

There is also the possibility of calling for a second referendum, to give the public another opportunity to express its views after two-plus years in which the politicians have failed to agree. But that is considered a risky proposition.

No one can be certain about the outcome of a second referendum, though those who favor staying in the E.U. believe public opinion has shifted in their direction. Some analysts also worry that a second vote, no matter its result, would result in an even bigger a cleavage in British politics — with unpredictable consequences for the country’s politics and its institutions.

Recent polling prepared by the Economic and Social Research Council under the auspices of Queen Mary University and London and Sussex University and presented last week at a conference in London showed the wide and emotional gulf between the parties.

The survey found that 60 percent of Labour voters would feel “delighted,” 8 percent pleased and 14 percent relieved. Among Conservatives, however, 58 percent of rank-and-file Conservatives would feel “betrayed,” 15 percent “angry” and 6 percent disappointed.

There are a few other options. One is simply to move the deadline to a later date, a kick-the-can-down-the-road strategy that is used often in the United States whenever a deadline looms on funding the government. But that gets complicated because of this spring’s elections to the European Parliament.

It’s possible that the prime minister’s proposal that was massively defeated two weeks ago could come back and look more attractive on the eve of the deadline for leaving. There is even talk that another general election might be needed to resolve things.

May finds herself in this position because the Conservative Party is badly split over Europe and whether Britain should be part of Europe or not. There is nothing new about this; it has divided the Tories for generations. But after the Brexit referendum, it has become the paralyzing condition both for the party and the country.

The Labour Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn is more clearly opposed to leaving the E.U., but not unanimously so by any means. Corbyn’s party too is divided, though overall in favor of remaining in the E.U. Corbyn, however, is willing to see Britain leave the E.U., to the dismay of many Labour voters.

May survived both a party vote of no-confidence in her leadership and a no-confidence vote for her government. That reflects the fact that inside her party there is no consensus about a successor and that among divided conservatives the fears that Labour would win a general election. Corbyn meanwhile is popular with the party members but less so among Labour voters; a majority of the general public says he is doing a bad job as leader.

The absence of effective leadership at the top of the parties has greatly complicated matters as Britain tries to find a resolution. But more fundamentally, the divisions within the country provide little guidance to the politicians. Brexit is the great divide in British politics, but tribalism remains a powerful force that prevents cross-party cooperation.

The current state of things shows the limits for May and the other politicians of muddling through. At some point, a resolution to the question of how or whether Britain separates from the E.U. will have to be found, but at this point, given everything that has happened, no one has any confidence in predicting just how it will end.

It has gotten so bad here that those following the process find it a relief to talk about President Trump rather than Brexit.