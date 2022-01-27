In June 2007, at the end of the Alito’s first full term as a justice, Breyer issued a long, impassioned dissent from a decision that invalidated public school integration plans. “It is not often that so few have so quickly changed so much,” Breyer said of a five-justice conservative majority, noting that his dissenting opinion was more than twice as long as any he had written in 13 years on the court. It was a rare public display of pessimism for Breyer, who worried that he would be increasingly in dissent in a new era under the leadership of Chief Justice John Roberts.