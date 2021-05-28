Rosen also asked Breyer about his daily routine. Breyer said that, during the pandemic, he had been working from Cambridge, Massachusetts. He said he would get up at 7 or 7:30 a.m. and do some stretching before having a breakfast of tea and fruit in the garden. He said he would talk to his law clerks every day on Zoom, ride a stationary bike in the afternoon and watch the television show “M-A-S-H” in the evening. Breyer also talked about meditating, which he said his wife got him into.