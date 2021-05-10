Trump also may have been unlucky. The presidential campaign was waged during months of the worst of the pandemic, with skyrocketing case numbers and deaths, and enormous shocks to an economy that had been rolling nicely before the virus struck the country — and before vaccines were authorized for use. Were the presidential election being held this year, with vaccinations mounting steadily, the economy bouncing back (last week’s jobs numbers notwithstanding) and venues of all kinds reopening, perhaps voters would be more forgiving — or forgetful — of Trump’s performance during 2020.