British Virgin Islands premier granted bond in US drug case

The premier of the British Virgin Islands could be released on a $500,000 bond as he awaits trial on charges tied to a U.S. government narcotics sting, a federal judge in Miami said Wednesday.
Prosecutors said they would appeal the decision, meaning it’s unclear when and if Fahie would be released.
Fahie, 51, was arrested last week during a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration sting after accepting what he was told was $700,000 cash from undercover DEA agents and informants who posed as Mexican drug traffickers. Fahie and his ports director, Oleanvine Maynard, met with the group on a private jet in the Miami area, according to the criminal complaint.
The complaint says Maynard referred to Fahie as a “little crook sometimes” who wouldn’t hesitate to profit from a plan cooked up with the help of self-proclaimed Lebanese Hezbollah operatives to move mass quantities of cocaine and drug proceeds through the Caribbean island.
___
This story has been edited to correct that the judge said Fahie could be released on $500,000 bond, not that he has been released on bond.