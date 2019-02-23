LAS VEGAS — Democrat Sherrod Brown is bringing his pro-worker message to Las Vegas casino workers who are members of what’s considered Nevada’s most powerful labor union.

The U.S. senator from Ohio is eyeing a run for the White House in 2020 and said Saturday that if he runs, he’ll be the most pro-union candidate in the field.

His visit with members of the Culinary Union kicked off his trip to the early Western caucus state.

Brown is the first potential contender to hold an event with the heavily Latino union, though other potential and announced 2020 contenders have had private meetings with union leaders in recent months.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.