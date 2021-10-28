ASEAN barred Myanmar’s military leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, from representing the country at the summit, in its harshest rebuke yet since the army ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The censure came after an ASEAN envoy was prevented from meeting Suu Kyi and other political detainees as part of a proposed dialogue on easing the crisis, in which security forces are estimated to have killed almost 1,200 civilians. The government has claimed a lower death toll.