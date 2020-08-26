The demonstrators who have been on the streets for more than a month accuse the Broissov government and Bulgaria’s of having links to the mafia, utilizing corrupt practices and suppressing freedom of speech.
Legal experts were quick to denounce the government’s draft for a new constitution as a compilation of cosmetic changes and lacking important elements such as requiring stricter accountability from the chief prosecutor.
Political analysts have called the draft a panicked attempt by Borissov to remain in office until his term ends in March.
