“We have ensured the right to free movement of all citizens who dissent with the protesters,” Todorov said.

The protesters, however, vowed to erect even more road blockades.

One of their leaders, Nikolay Hadjigenov, said the government’s order for police to dismantle the protest camps would backfire.

“They provoked anger that will sweep them away. The dictatorship is to come to an end. We won’t tolerate this anymore,” he said.

Demands for the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the country’s chief prosecutor, Ivan Geshev, have been at the core of month-long street protests in the European Union’s poorest member nation.

The mostly young protesters accuse those in power of links to the mafia, refusing to fight corruption and suppressing freedom of speech.

Borissov, who has held office since 2009 and whose third term is scheduled to end in March, offered Wednesday to step down if that would keep his troubled coalition government in place.

Following talks with the leaders of two nationalist parties that are junior partners in the governing coalition, it became clear Friday that Borissov’s government intends to remain in office until his term ends.