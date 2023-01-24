Bulgaria to hold 5th election in 2 years after talks fail

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria will hold another parliamentary election — its fifth in two years — after the Socialist Party on Tuesday announced that it had failed to form a government and had returned the unfulfilled mandate to the country’s president.
It was the third and final opportunity to form a Cabinet in this parliament. The European Union’s poorest member is now heading toward elections yet again.
Before the Socialist attempt at forming a coalition, the two strongest groups in Bulgaria’s parliament — the center-right GERB party and the reformist We Continue the Change party — had each tried and failed to find enough support to lead their own governments.
President Rumen Radev will now dissolve parliament, appoint a caretaker government and schedule another election, to be held most likely in April.
Analysts expect another election would again produce a fragmented parliament that will struggle to find a compromise and cobble together a working coalition government. The continuing political crisis is expected to put a brake to Bulgaria’s plans to join the euro zone at the end of this year, as well as the timely receipt of billions of euros in EU recovery funds.